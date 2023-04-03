CNET Senior Editor Brigette Carey has more gadgets than most. It’s her job to review the gadgets after all.

Still, she’s not the only one drowning in a sea of dusty devices.

“We found in surveys that three out of four people have just old tech lying around. Not just old phones, but tablets, old kids’ tech. You just don’t know what to do with it,” she said.

But there are plenty of ways to clear the mess and technology is part of the solution.

Carey recommends websites like Decluttr, Its-Worth-More and BuyBackWorld, which will pay for old devices and cover shipping.

Even the oldest gadgets can earn money on eBay, and if you don’t want to go online, you can take your tech to stores like Best Buy. They’ll offer a gift card for certain products.

Some companies, and many cities, have eWaste programs and will recycle old gadgets, chargers and cables.

Carey says the lithium batteries inside today’s electronics can be harmful to the environment if tossed in a landfill.

“They have to be handled differently than just everyday trash. We all want to be a little more responsible,” said Carey.

That can lead to a cleaner home and planet and maybe a fuller wallet.