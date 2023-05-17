LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On 517 day, which you may know is the area code for the capital city, one Lansing native is taking this opportunity to launch his new business venture.

Desmond Ferguson is the founder of Moneyball Sportswear and created his company in 2002. On Wednesday, this former Everett High School student and former NBA basketball player will be opening the Moneyball Sportswear World Headquarters in Lansing.

You can find the building at 927 W. Saginaw St. and this new location will feature clothing for adults and children, but also a community space for other businesses to create a popup location.

Wednesday’s grand opening will start at 4:00 p.m. and is just the first event that kicks off a series of events happening over the next four days. For a full list of things you can attend, you can check out the flyer below.