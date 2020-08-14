MoneyWatch: Your weekly update on unemployment, tech and merging companies

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Good morning! It’s Friday, August 14, here’s your money watch report.

For the first time since Mid-March, new claims for unemployment assistance dipped below 1 million.

Reports from the labor department said 963,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week.

However, total unemployment claims remain high at 15.5 million.

Wall Street is finding a $25 million burger merger very appetizing.

The stock for Fat Brands was up 160 percent. On the news that Fatburger is acquiring Johnny Rockets.

Like much of the restaurant industry, fat brands has been hit hard by the pandemic, but investors like its plan to take Johnny Rocket’s retro diner theme to new heights.

Once the Johnny Rocket’s Deal closes, the company will own more than 700 restaurant locations worldwide.

According to Bloomberg, the tech titan, Apple is planning tot take a bigger bite out of the subscription landscape.

Reports said Apple is planning to launch a bundle service that merges several of its services like Apple TV, Apple Music and iCloud Storage.

There’s no pricing for the bundle yet, but the company is expected to offer tiers with a discount for bundling.