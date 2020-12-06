Monolith was stolen from an outside candy store in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — As soon as a monolith appeared in Pittsburgh, it was gone.

A monolith appeared outside of a candy shop in the strip district on Thursday but was stolen.

According to ‘Grandpa Joe’s’ Facebook page, the original monolith was stolen some time overnight, but a new one has been built.

“We knew our gimmick would gather worldwide attention, our message is to remind everyone to support small businesses. We are honored by the overwhelmingly positive response to the hundreds of people to drove to the Strip today to take a selfie and see our “monolith”. We thank everyone for their continued support and hope this provided a little comic relief during such a difficult time,” the post said.



All around the globe, people have become fascinated with mysterious monoliths popping up in seemingly random locations.



At first, it was a remote location in Utah, then another in Romania, and another popped up in a California park.



A monolith is a single, large stone or piece of metal in the forum of a column.