Monroe County, Mich. (WLNS) — Monroe County Sheriffs Department announced a 24-year-old animal control officer has died in the line of duty.

Darrian Young died Friday after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver at M-50 and Raisinville Rd. in Monroe Township on June 4.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote: “Our hearts go out to the Family and the Monroe County Sheriffs Department Animal Control Division.”