WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) — Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a new grant of $1,387,769 for MidMichigan Health Services in Houghton Lake.
“This grant for MidMichigan Health will help it confront the health issues facing our rural communities, including the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “While the pandemic has received a lot of attention, the opioid epidemic has also been a serious challenge as residents have dealt with increased anxiety and social isolation. This funding for MidMichigan Health will help it serve all the needs of our rural communities and maintain access to quality health services for residents.”
The grant is part of the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Health Center Cluster Program at the Department of Health and Human Services. The program supports community health centers across the nation and additional information on the grant is attached to this press release.
Moolenar welcomes grant to support rural healthcare
