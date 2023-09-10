LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Moores Park Pool in Lansing is turning 100 years old, which makes it one of the oldest swimming pools of its kind in the U.S.

People have been calling for the historic swimming pool to reopen, following its closing in 2019–at which point it was the oldest continually operated public swimming pool in the country, advocates say.

The waterless pool party celebrating the century-old Lansing institution is going on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is recommended.

The celebration is taking place at the Moores Park Pool itself, at 400 Moores River Drive in Lansing.