LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed several bills into law Tuesday, including a package designed to protect students and patients from sexual assault and harassment.

The bill package was inspired in part by the aftermath of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts during his tenure at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

Senate Bill 66 requires schools to develop and distribute age-appropriate materials on sexual assault and harassment for middle and high school students.

Health professionals are now prohibited by law to engage in sexual conduct under the pretext of it being medical treatment, per Senate Bill 67.

Senate Bill 68 sees sentencing guidelines for such crimes updated in accordance with Senate Bill 67.

Other bills in the package include Senate Bills 69 and 71, which will require parental consent and an additional health professional to be present during certain exams of minors, and requires patients’ records to be updated and retained for 15 years following such exams.

Senate Bills 70 and 72 provide updates to sentencing guidelines for violations of the law outlined by Senate Bills 69 and 71.

And Senate Bill 73 will amend Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act to exempt records revealing the identity of somebody who anonymously reported themselves as a victim of sexual misconduct.