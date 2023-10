LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police in Brighton and several other departments are asking for help identifying people possibly involved in passing counterfeit bills.

Police released several photos of people they consider suspects in passing fake $20 and $100 bills at various stores.

No other information was shared by the police.

If you recognize any of the people in these photos you are asked to call Green Oak Township Police ext. 240.