LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More details have been provided about the East Jackson Community Schools employee who was arraigned Wednesday for charges involving child pornography.

Superintendent Steve Doerr said the employee charged, Corey Wilson, 39, worked for the district as a night shift custodian.

Doerr said that Wilson passed a background check prior to his hiring. Doerr also confirmed the school had a half-day on Tuesday to assist the Blackman-Leoni Public Safety department in its investigation into Wilson.

“This news of arrest is a shock to the school and to our district,” said Doerr. “Tuesday was a difficult day for our students, parents and community. At the request of law enforcement, we shifted to a half-day schedule to support their investigation. I appreciate the efforts of the East Jackson teachers and staff, as well as the flexibility of the families in our community as we coordinated with law enforcement.”

Wilson was arraigned Wednesday in Jackson County Court and charged with two felonies: aggravated child sexually abusive activity and aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

He is currently held at Jackson County Jail and is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Sept. 22 and a preliminary examination on Sept. 27.