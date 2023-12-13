LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Attorney Mark Totten, joined by federal, state and local officials, announced Wednesday more charges in the in the accidental shooting death of a Lansing toddler.

During the event at Lansing City Hall, Totten announced a federal grand jury had handed down more charges in the cases. Two-year-old King Muhammad’s mother, Emma Huver, 26; Avis Damone Coward, 44; and another Lansing woman, Gina Schieberl, 26 are now facing new charges:

Count 1: Avis Coward – Felon in possession of a firearm (up to 20 years in prison – previously filed) Count 2: Emma Huver – Felon in possession of a firearm (up to 20 years in prison) Count 3: Coward and Gina Schieberl – Conspiracy to tamper with evidence (up to 20 years in prison) Count 4: Coward and Gina Schieberl – Tampering with evidence (up to 20 years in prison)

Totten said the case was about more than the death of one child.

“Gun violence is now a public health crisis,” he said.

And officials who joined him – Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane and James Deir, Detroit Field Division Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee and others – said the violence is now an epidemic. They noted more children are being killed or injured because of unsecured guns.

“We should never get used to these types of stories,” Totten said. “No two-year-old should ever have access to a firearm.”

Muhammad shot himself with a handgun in a GMC Yukon that was parked at the Sunoco Gas Station on Dunckel Rd. near U.S. 127 October 24.

Coward was charged by Totten in November for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Huver was charged by Ingham County on Nov. 27 with six state felonies.

Involuntary manslaughter Child abuse (second degree) Firearms possession by a convicted felon Carrying a concealed weapon Felony firearm (three counts) – for allegedly possessing a firearm while committing involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, and firearms possession by a felon. Habitual offender – fourth notice – for three previous felonies – charges of possessing and/or delivering drugs on three separate cases that were previously convicted as felonies.

The new charges announced Wednesday includes allegations 26-year-old Gina Schierberl participated in tampering with evidence – allegedly working with Coward to do so.

“Including the GMC Yukon. Which was found burned and abandoned here in a field in Lansing,” Totten said of the evidence Schieberl and Coward allegedly tampered. “And also a….Semi-Automatic Pistol. The barrel of which was found disassembled and hidden in the wall of a house here in Lansing.”

Muhammad’s death was not the only child related death Totten highlighted during his press conference. He mentioned the death of a 6-month-old in Muskegon, a two-year-old in Kentwood, a 15-year-old in Benton Harbor, a six-year-old in Grand Rapids, and from just Sunday, a five-year-old Detroit boy. The five-year-old shot himself in the face while jumping on a bed.

Deir, the ATF agent, has a message for the public.

“I would encourage every gun owner in the state, every lawful gun owner… store ‘em,” he said.