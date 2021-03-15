More help heading to the border

FILE – In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Honduran asylum seekers are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents after the group crossed the U.S. border wall into San Diego, in California, seen from Tijuana, Mexico. The state of California is freeing up to $28 million to help asylum-seekers released in the U.S. with notices to appear in court with hotels, medical screenings, and transportation. California’s generosity is a stark contrast to Arizona and Texas, where border state officials have challenged and sharply criticized President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–President Joe Biden took steps over the weekend to help border officials process the wave of unaccompanied minors showing up at the southern border. The administration has ordered FEMA to help address the surge of unaccompanied children.

CBS news has learned border patrol has 42-hundred unaccompanied minors in short-term holding facilities. The law requires them to be transferred to more appropriate facilities within 72 hours…but many children have been there far longer. A lawyer representing some of the children told CBS news the “conditions were so overcrowded that the kids had to take turns sleeping on the floor.”

A group of republican lawmakers led by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is visiting the border today. Republicans blame the new administration for the crisis at the border. Democrats say the administration has inherited is a broken system at the border and they are working to correct that.

The house is expected to debate two bills this week dealing with immigration. One would protect dreamers, the undocumented immigrants brought to the u-s as children, and the other would provide legal status for farm workers.