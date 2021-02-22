More Michigan schools are returning to in-person learning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new Michigan State University report shows more schools in Michigan are returning to in-person learning.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged all schools to offer in-person instruction, no later than March 1st.

Katherine Strunk is the Director of the Education Policy Innovation Collaborative at MSU. She took part in creating the report.

She thinks most school districts are trying to offer in-person learning by March 1st.

“This month in February we have 83% of districts in Michigan offering either fully in-person instruction or hybrid instruction and only 15% of districts remain fully remote,” Strunk said.

But, she doesn’t think everyone is going to reach that mark.

“There have been some districts who have already said they’re going to be remote the rest of the school year,” Strunk said.

She said there’s a difference in which schools are offering in-person learning.

“It has been much smaller districts, more rural districts who’ve been able to be in person, and remote districts have been more in the cities and the suburban areas,” Strunk said.

But, that’s changing.

“Some of the larger districts are becoming more in person than they were at the beginning of the school year,” Strunk said.

Someone looking forward to going back into the classroom was Jenna Brutzman. She’s a 4th-grade teacher for the East Lansing Public School District.

“I’m excited to have the kids talk to each other again and be able to bounce their ideas off of one each other and share their work,” Brutzman said.

East Lansing Superintendent, Dori Leyko, gets goosebumps just thinking about starting in-person again.

“The feelings of you know… eagerness, and hopefulness far outweigh any… any worry or anxiety,” Superintendent Leyko said.

Superintendent Leyko said 90% of their teachers are vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and are ready to welcome students to the classroom next Monday.