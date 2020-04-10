More on Governor Whitmer’s extended ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ executive order until the end of the month.

The original order was implemented on March 24th and was set to expire on April 13th.

This new order expires April 30th.

“This does not mean everything is going back to normal on the 30th, however, we have to take these important actions,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Under the new order, there are some new regulations.

Stores must now limit the number of people in the building to no more than 4 people per 1,000 square feet of customer floor space. Smaller stores must also limit the number of people in the store to 25% of the total occupancy.

Certain store departments like furniture, plant nurseries, carpeting, flooring and paint will have to be closed off.

“If you’re not buying food, or medicine or other essential items, you could not be going to the store,” said Governor Whitmer.

The order also prohibits any private or public gatherings that include people from outside of one household. Traveling that is not essential, like to a vacation house, is also prohibited.

Outside of the order, Governor Whitmer also announced today that the USDA Food and Nutrition Services approved Michigan as the first state to provide benefits to families with children who were receiving free or reduced lunches.

“This approval will allow us to provide snap benefits to our kids to cover the cost that school meals would have provided had they been in school,” said Governor Whitmer.

The governor says the value is approximately $193 per child, per month, and the state will receive $172 million dollars a month for Michigan families.

During the press conference today, Governor Whitmer expressed that she is highly aware of the economic impacts this order is having across the state.

She says she is trying to handle this health crisis while also handling the economic problems that play along with it.

“That would be the most devastating thing for our state if we think that on April 30th, you know, we just flip a switch and life returns to how it was. It’s not gonna be how it was! We just all have to come to terms with that and that’s the harsh truth I had to have conversations with my own family about. You know we’re gonna have to be very smart about how we reengage,” said Governor Whitmer.

The governor did want to remind people that going outside for activities are still allowed.

“Hiking and running, walking, canoeing, kayaking, or other recreational actives are still permitted, as long as they are taking place within 6 feet of anyone else,” said Governor Whitmer.