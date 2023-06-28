LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Car crashes in Michigan were 4% higher in 2022 than in 2021, but the number of traffic fatalities decreased slightly in 2022, by 1%.

Serious injuries, likewise, were down in 2022 by 3% from the previous year.

However, traffic fatalities on Michigan roads have risen by 15% since 2018, according to new data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center.

The good news here is that teen traffic fatalities have dropped by 34%–from 83 deaths in 2021, to 55 deaths in 2022.

Traffic fatalities that involved alcohol were down by 10% in 2022, from 357 deaths in 2021 to 322 deaths in 2022.

“Unfortunately, there has been an alarmingly consistent number of traffic fatalities over the last few years in Michigan, with more than 1,000 people losing their lives each year since 2020,” said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, in a press release.

“While the several areas of improvement are encouraging, including among younger drivers, we still have more to do as we work to find innovative ways to save lives and prevent crashes on our roads,” Bower went on to say.

For those who prefer cycling, the 2022 results were not as good.

Bicycle fatalities increased by 24% between 2021 and 2022.

In work zones, traffic deaths were up as well–from 20 in 2021 to 23 in 2022.