LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is beginning multiple road and bridge repair projects in five counties across the state.

Starting Monday, MDOT is undertaking several construction projects, including resurfacing M-72 in Grand Traverse County and Leelanau County, road improvements to US-127 in Gratiot County, widening I-94 and bridge repair on I-94 in Jackson County, and repatching I-75 in Monroe County.

The M-72 resurfacing project is expected to be finished by Nov. 3, while the US-127 improvement has an estimated completion date of November 2024.

The other projects are expected to be completed toward the end of the month.

According to MDOT, the required construction staff will total 3,977 jobs.

“Through the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired, or replaced nearly 20,000 lane miles of state-owned roads and 1,400 bridges since I took office, supporting 89,000 jobs without raising taxes by a dime. Let’s roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a press release.