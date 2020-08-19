More schools closing as virus spreads among students

Nationwide for the first time since June, the U.S. reported fewer than 40,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, but with the virus still spreading wildly, and now, more schools are beginning to change course, including Notre Dame.

Notre Dame became the second major university to switch to remote learning.

“The virus is a formidable foe,” according to Father John Jenkins.

Late Tuesday, Notre Dame became the latest university to put a halt on campus classes.

For the next two weeks, all classes will be online only. The school now has at least 147 COVID-19 cases confirmed.

COVID-19 is also spiking at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. More than 300 cases so far emerged after a video showing students lined up and gathered outside of a house party with no masks or social distancing implemented.

That’s not a surprise to students like Brandon Standley.

“The university was woefully underprepared to handle the surge in coronavirus cases// They’re gonna go out, they’re gonna party, and they still brought people back anyway. Which blows my mind,” Standley said.

He said if he had to give his school a grade of how they handled this, it would be a D-Minus.

Another issue that’s come up is the long lines to get tested, like in Ohio State and the concern growing about the wait for results.

“If it’s 5-7 days, it almost obviates the purpose of contact tracing, because that means somebody was out there for five to seven days potentially spreading the infection,” the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

The World Health Organization said they have seen a spike in cases involving people under 20s, 30s and 40s nationwide and there has been a 20 percent increase in cases involving young people since the end of July and experts are telling CBS News they expect to see yet another spike over the next few weeks as more schools start to re-open for in-person learning.