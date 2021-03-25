More seasonal weight limits removed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will lift more seasonal weight restrictions on various roads throughout the state.

Restrictions will be lifted north of U.S. 131 to M-20 in Mecosta County, along with east M-20 to U.S. 10 in Midland County and the entire thumb area.

In addition, east on U.S. 10 to M-25 in Bay City will have its restrictions lifted.

Frost restrictions are still in effect for the remainder of the state and will be imposed on all trunkline highways.

Drivers will be guided on the restrictions due to state routes typically carrying the M, I or U.S. designations.