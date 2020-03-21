More than 100 inmates released from Ingham County Jail in hopes to slow the spread of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– In hopes to slow the spread of the coronavirus, more than 100 inmates have released from the Ingham County Jail this week.

“We’re just doing this preemptively if you will, trying to limit the exposure inside our facility and that’s not just for the inmates, it’s for our staff as well,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

The sheriff says releasing these inmates relieves some of the stress of COVID-19 spreading throughout the jail.

“If you’re at capacity, or close to capacity, if the virus were to get into our facility, it would spread that much more rapidly,” said Sheriff Wriggelsworth.

He added that there were no possible cases in the jail and hopes these precautions will prevent that from happening.

“Maybe if our staff were to get infected or at least a significant portion of that, we don’t get to close right? We’re a 24/7 operation and who would staff our facility, and would be have to borrow deputies from other jails?” said Sheriff Wriggelsworth.

Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says the inmates that were released are ‘low-risk offenders,” and deciding who would be released was a joint effort from the judicial system.

“We worked with the courts, we worked with probation, all of those made a collective decision that this is what we want to do here, and we at the sheriff’s office don’t really get to release anyone from the jail, we have to work on the courts authority on that,” said Sheriff Wriggelsworth.

With more space in the jail, the sheriff says they now have made a quarantine dorm for new inmates.

“Anyone that comes to the facility has to stay in this dorm for 14 days before they go into general population,” said Sheriff Wriggelsworth.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth says releasing these inmates does come with some risks.

“If they go out, they’re out for a week or so, not listening to the recommendations, they get arrested and comeback in, they could potentially now be infected and then we’d have that issue once they’re back in our facility,” said Sheriff Wriggelsworth.

Overall, with the risks and benefits of releasing inmates, the sheriff says they are doing what they can with the information they have.

“You don’t know what you don’t know, so we’re just trying to do what we think is best right now in the interim, both for our community and staff with respect to this virus,” said Sheriff Wriggelsworth.