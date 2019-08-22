More than 100 Michigan school districts facing unsettled union contracts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many school employees in Michigan could face a tough start to the year being that the state legislature didn’t pass an education budget before leaving for summer break.

More than one hundred K-12 districts are affected. The ones in mid-Michigan include Dewitt, Mason, and Howell.

This will force some school employees to have to pay for all premium increases on health insurance out of pocket, freeze their step increases, and limit retroactive pay when an agreement is eventually reached.

“We’ve seen many teachers leave the profession within the first five years,” said David Crim, a spokesperson for the Michigan Education Association. “We have a historic number of teachers leaving the profession because they can’t afford to pay off student loans, to pay rent and other bills.”

