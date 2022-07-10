EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people gathered at the rock on the campus of Michigan State University, to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

This rally comes after President Biden signed an executive order that expands access to contraceptives, provides legal help to patients and providers and allows people to travel out of state in order to get an abortion.

Organizers said this event was about intersectional feminism, which is the crossroads of all kinds of discrimination, like gender, race, age and more.

“So today we gather, we commiserate, we’ll hear speeches. We get fired up. And then tomorrow is time to do the work,” Representative Sarah Anthony said.

They also said the event gives those in the MSU community a safe space to voice their opinions on the right to choose.

The event featured speeches by MSU students, government officials, like Representative Sarah Anthony, and members of the crowd who were able to come up and speak their minds.

Protestors at the MSU rally said Biden’s action is a step in the right direction, but they said more needs to be done.

“Addressing the extreme nature of the Supreme Court is really in order right now,” Isabelle Jenkins said.

In Michigan, a representative with the Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan said a new initiative will be on the ballot in November. They said if it is passed, it will make reproductive freedom a right.

“We needed to get about 425,000 signatures and I’m telling you as of right now, we have about 800,00,” Ethan Schmitt, the senior community organizer for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, said.