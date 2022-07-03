LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 1,000 people gathered on the Capitol lawn on Sunday to call for action on abortion rights.

This rally comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which gives the states power to now decide if abortion is legal or not.

In Michigan, abortion rights are up in the air with the upcoming election in November.

This is why protestors said it’s important that people get to the polls.

“We want everyone to learn how to vote so we can make a change together,” organizer, Robyn Sundelius said.

Sundelius said she heard of the Supreme Court’s decision after waking up from a nap.

After hearing the news, she decided to take action.

“It’s taking away a lot of what women have when we walked forward for so many years, something that our grandparents fought for,” Sundelius said.

She said she was happy to see the crowd at the Capitol and that she felt less alone.

“I’m a mom, a veteran and I fought for this country and to not have the say of my own body, my personal body. That’s just wrong,” Belinda Coronado said.

Coronado said that the decision by the Supreme Court is going to put people throughout the country in danger.

“Abortions are going to happen. They’re just not going to be safe,” Coronado expressed.

Alex Grimes and Tave Kuckhoff are owners of a non-profit organization, that works to help those suffering from substance abuse.

They were at the rally and said that states having control over abortion rights is going to create many more issues.

“Substance abuse is going to go up, the suicide rate is going to go up, mental health is going to go up,” Grimes said.

Grimes and Kuckhoff are members of the LGBTQIA+ community and they said they’re worried lawmakers may make changes now when it comes to same-sex marriage.

“We immediately were like, well, do we need to go get married?” Kuckhoff said. “Do we have to go elope like, do we have to make this kind of decision right now?”

Protestors said one of the most important decisions now, is to vote.

“Vote, vote, vote, be civically engaged because we’ll be set, we’ll be set backward,” Coronado said.

The protest did remain peaceful, and while counter-protestors were expected, those in attendance said there were only a few at the event.

So what’s next?

Protestors said they will not stop fighting and protesting until members of the Supreme Court are held accountable and abortions are a guaranteed right for all Americans.

There is also a protest planned for the Fourth of July on the Capitol lawn. It will start at 11 a.m.

