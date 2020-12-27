More than 1,000 people without power in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Parts of Lansing are currently out of power according to the Lansing Board of Water and Light’s website.

Power Outage in Lansing according to the BWL website

The company said this outage started around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and that 1,212 of its customers have been affected. BWL said the cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.

BWL expects power to be restored in the impacted around by 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

You can take a look at which parts of Lansing have been impacted by this power outage by visiting the BWL website. 6 News will also continue to keep you update about this on-air and our 6 News app.