Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water and Light is reporting more than 10,600 customers are out of power in the Lansing area.

To see the outage area online, visit the outage map here.

The cause of the outage originated from a problem at a substation, according to the communications manager at Lansing BWL.

Crews are en route to make repairs. The power is scheduled to be restored at 8:15 p.m., according to the outage map area link.

This is a developing story and will be updated.