LANSING (WLNS):

More than 1,500 are without power in Allegan and Barry County combined.

The Consumers Energy map shows that portions of both counties, near the Lake Foster Golf Club, including Doster Rd., residences of W. 3 Mile Rd and 106th Ave are without power.

Power is estimated to be restored at 1:15 a.m. Sunday January 12.

To check if your area is affected, visit the Consumers Energy map.

https://www.consumersenergy.com/outagemap?x=-9375555.924528118&y=5280362.324855915