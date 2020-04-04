More than 200 cases of COVID-19 reported in Michigan Department of Corrections facilities

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections has reported more than 200 cases of COVID-19 among inmates within their facilities.

According to an MDOC release, the first MDOC inmate to die of COVID-19 occurred in the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson.

MDOC reported 196 COVID-19 cases April 3. Today, April 4, there are now 207 reported COVID-19 cases, an increase of 11 new individual cases.

So far, nine of MDOC’s facilities have reported COVID-19 cases.

The majority of the cases are located in Jackson’s Parnall Correctional Facility.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has published inmate COVID-19 cases on its Medium website. Below is their most recent data.

In the state of Michigan, there are 12,744 cases of COVID-19 and 479 reported deaths, as of yesterday, April 3. The state of Michigan ranks no.3 in the nation for most coronavirus cases.

As of yesterday, April 3, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services had reported 69 individual cases in Jackson County and 3 deaths, according to state data. State data accounts for COVID-19 tests conducted in commercial, hospital and public health facilities. On the tracking website, it reads, “additional laboratories” will be included over time.

The state reported its first two COVID-19 cases March 10.

This is a developing story. 6 News will update as more information becomes available.

Editor’s Note: a previous version of this article stated that the increase in COVID-19 cases in MDOC inmates had increased from 11 to 207. It has been corrected to read the case number had increased by 11 individual cases from 196.