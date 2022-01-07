More than 200+ Sparrow Health workers at home with COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hospitals across Michigan are currently dealing with a different kind of surge connected to COVID-19; thousands of health care workers are getting sick and calling off from work.

Sparrow Health Care System officials say it too is experiencing these staff shortages due to the virus. Officials told 6 news over 200 of its workers have called out sick due to testing positive for COVID-19.

In an interview, on Monday, Jan. 3. Dr. Natasha, Chrief Medical Executive for the state of Michigan expressed her concern about this happening, saying it would only get worse given the recent case numbers

The shortage comes at a time where hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients continue to rise. Sparrow officials say the issue is putting a great amount of stress on the health system and are trying to find solutions.

Sparrow reported having 117 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 82 of these individuals are unvaccinated and 35 are vaccinated.

6 News spoke with Jeffrey Breslin, a Sparrow Nurse who says this shortage causes a chain reaction in everything.

“When we are going in and out of COVID rooms, we have to put all the PPE on, the masks, the shields, the gloves, the gowns, we have to do new every time we go to a new patients room. And then coming out of each patient’s room, we have to take that off, so that we’re not potentially taking infection from one patient’s room to another and the more patients that we have, the less time we have to spend in those patient’s rooms. “ Jeffrey Breslin, Sparrow Hospital Nurse

Officials are advising people to see their primary care physician or go to urgent care when feeling ill, to help lower the capacity of emergency rooms.