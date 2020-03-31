More than 2,000 Michigan companies hiring now

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The coronavirus pandemic has spurred many companies to hire new employees to fill the demands in healthcare, manufacturing and agribusiness industries.

The state’s employment search engine, Pure Michigan Talent Connect provides job seekers and employers with an online portal to MItalent.org to post, search and connect to these job openings.

Thousands of new jobs are being posted to MiTalent.org each day. Employers looking to hire during the COVID-19 pandemic should use the COVID-19 On-Demand Hiring Intake Form to ensure their postings appear in the search results.

“Michiganders are tough and hardworking, especially in times of crisis,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Tens of thousands of open jobs are available right now with more than 2,000 Michigan companies and organizations hiring to continue providing critical services.”

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) is encouraging job seekers to visit MiTalent.org where enhanced search functionality has been added to the homepage to better connect job seekers with these critical opportunities. Please note, several job postings feature multiple positions available.