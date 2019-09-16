More than 30 Michigan state parks schedule fall festivals

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2014 file photo, Brad and Sue Wyman paddle their 1930’s Old Town Guide canoe along the Androscoggin River as leaves display their fall colors north of the White Mountains in Dummer, N.H. The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Friday, July 19, 2019 upheld a state committee’s rejection of a proposal to bring a hydropower transmission line from Canada to markets in southern New England, possibly dealing a fatal blow to a plan that has raised concerns among communities and environmentalists that it would harm the region’s tourism industry and hurt property values. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – More than 30 of Michigan’s state parks are hosting fall harvest festivals this year.

They feature activities such as hayrides, pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, costume contests, haunted trails, nature programs and horse-drawn carriage rides. Leelanau and Tawas Point state parks are even offering a “haunted lighthouse” tours.

The events are scheduled for September and October. The state Department of Natural Resources has a full listing online.

Activities in state park campgrounds typically are open only to registered campers.

The DNR says it’s advisable to reserve camping spots early. Reservations can be booked online or at 800-44-PARKS.