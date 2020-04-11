More than 300 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in MDOC facilities

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 364 COVID-19 cases in Michigan Department of Corrections facilities and eight deaths.

They’re also reporting 24 COVID-19 cases in Federal Correctional Institutions and zero deaths.

According to MDOC data that was last updated April 10 at 7:15 p.m.:

549 inmates have been tested

360 have tested positive

179 have tested negative

12 tests are pending confirmation

Among MDOC staff members, 151 staff have been confirmed with COVID-19 and 2 staff members have died.

On April 4, MDOC recorded its first inmate death due to COVID-19 in the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson.

That same day, 6 News reported that MDOC had confirmed 207 cases of COVID-19 among inmates within their facilities.

Then, on April 8, MDOC announced a second state prisoner had died from COVID-19. The inmate tested positive at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater. He died Tuesday. At the time, this facility had 33 prisoners diagnosed with the virus.