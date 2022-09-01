LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police officials said more than 3,000 tests that looked for traces of THC (the psychoactive chemical in marijuana) in blood samples were inaccurate.

State officials said the department’s forensic science division tests around 20,000 samples for alcohol and other drugs every year. Back on August 19, it was found that CBD could be converted to THC during the testing process.

CBD is reported to not alter a person’s mental state and has been legal since March 28, 2019. Forensic scientists stopped testing under the current process as soon as the issue was found. State police said about 3,250 samples were impacted on or after March 28, 2019.

East Lansing attorney Mike Nichols said a lot more samples were likely compromised and wants to see full transparency from the department as the issue is reviewed.

“Just because we passed a statute to encourage research of CBD, doesn’t mean anything. It has nothing to do with the science and the science is that analyzing CBD using the current method at the Michigan State Police lab, It will look potentially like THC,” Nichols said.

State police administrators said cases that were affected by the inaccuracy are being identified and will be brought up with the prosecuting attorneys for further investigation.