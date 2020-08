Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County has about 3,500 without power, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

The estimated time of restoration for the red area is 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 for the yellow area Friday night.

Depending on which purple area you live in, power could be restored anytime between 6:15 and 8:00 p.m. Friday night.