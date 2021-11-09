More than 53.4 million people expect to travel this Thanksgiving, according to AAA

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS)—Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means more people are expected to travel.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts this Thanksgiving nearly 53.4 million people are expected to travel, the highest single-year increase ever since 2005.

“It’s beginning to look more like a normal holiday travel season, compared to what we saw last year,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Now that U.S. borders are open, vaccinations are readily available, and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holidays.”

AAA highly recommends roadside safety and preparations for an overcrowded airport compared to last year’s holiday. The report predicts road travel will increase to nearly eight percent, and air travel is up 80 percent from last year.

NATIONAL Thanksgiving Holiday Travelers Total Automobile Air Other

(Bus, Train, Cruise) 2021 (Forecast) 53.4M 48.3M 4.2M 1M 2020 (Actual) 47.1M 44.5M 2.3M 281,000 2019 (Actual) 56M 49.9M 4.6M 1.5M Change (2019 to 2021) −5% −3% −9% −31% Change (2020 to 2021) +13% +8% +80% +264%

MICHIGAN Thanksgiving Holiday Travelers Total Automobile Air Other

(Bus, Train, Cruise) 2021 (Forecast) 1.6M 1.4M 147,368 31,853 2020 (Actual) 1.4M 1.3M 80,481 8,723 Change (2019 to 2021) -8% -7% -5% -31% Change (2020 to 2021) +14% +8% +83% +265%

“The re-opening of the U.S. borders to international travelers means airports will be even busier than we’ve recently seen, so travelers must plan for long lines and extra time for TSA checks,” Haas continued. “With flight delays and cancellations becoming a problem recently, air travelers are encouraged to consider travel insurance. If your flight is canceled, there are various policies that would help offset unexpected expenses like a hotel, transportation, and food. You may also receive compensation for lost luggage, or if your flight is delayed for as little as 3 hours.” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA

According to AAA, gas prices will continue to remain high throughout the holiday season. The average price for gas in Michigan was $3.43 per gallon this week. The average price for a gallon of gas during the holidays during 2019 was $2.48 per gallon.

INRIX collaborated with AAA and predicts drivers will experience the worst traffic heading into the holiday weekend as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.

“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips and this year will be no different even during the pandemic,” says Bob Pishue, Transportation Analyst, INRIX. “Drivers around major metros must be prepared for significant delays, especially Wednesday afternoon. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”

Worst Corridors and Times to Travel Metro Area Corridor Peak Congestion % Over Normal Atlanta I-85 S, Clairmont Rd to MLK Dr Wednesday, 1:30 – 3:30PM 340% Chicago I-290 W, Morgan St to Wolfe Rd Wednesday, 2:45 – 4:45PM 329% Detroit I-96 W, 6 Mile Rd to Walled Lake Wednesday, 2:00 – 4:00PM 211% Los Angeles I-5 S, Colorado St to Florence Ave Wednesday, 3:45 – 5:45PM 385% New York I-495 E, Borden Ave to Little Neck Pkwy Wednesday, 2:30 – 4:30PM 482% Washington DC I-95 S, I-395 to VA-123 Wednesday, 2:00 – 4:00PM 230% Source: INRIX

“After such an unusual holiday travel year in 2020, it appears that higher gas prices will not be enough to deter Michigan residents from returning to the road for the holidays,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Unfortunately, it appears these high gas prices will hang around through the holidays. So it’s likely that travelers will budget more for gasoline and less on things like shopping, lodging, and dining out.”

