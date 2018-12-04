More than 6,500 traffic stops made during Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over crackdown
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- - Michigan officers made 6,869 traffic stops and arrested 153 drunk drivers during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over crackdown from October 18th to November 4th.
“Michigan law enforcement officers have zero tolerance for motorists impaired by drugs or alcohol,” said Michael L. Prince, Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) director.
Preliminary reports indicate officers issued 770 speeding citations and 53 seat belt and child restraint citations during the crackdown as well as 64 felony arrests.
In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired.
Law enforcement officers from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department made a stop for a driver with a BAC of .26, a stop for driving with a suspended license, and one stop that led to a felony possession of methamphetamine.
In Monroe County a person drove past a trooper with the MSP Monroe Post while drinking from an open bottle of beer.
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign was supported with federal traffic safety funds and coordinated by the OHSP.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
