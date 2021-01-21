More than 61,000 individuals experienced homelessness across Michigan in 2019

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Many in Michigan believe that ending and preventing homelessness is possible. In 2019, 61,832 individuals experienced homelessness across our state. That statistic is according to the Ending Homelessness in Michigan Annual Report, which was officially released on January 19. The report is created through a combined effort from numerous government department and agencies to assess the state of homelessness throughout Michigan.

While the overall number of homeless individuals dropped year-over-year from 65,104 in 2018, the 2019 report illustrates deep disparities in how homelessness impacts subpopulations and challenges stereotypes. For instance, Blacks account for 52% of the homeless population in Michigan despite only making up 14% of the state’s population – which is 12% higher than the national average. Families with children account for nearly 50% of those who experience homelessness, and 3,847 youth ages 18 – 24 experienced some form of homelessness in 2019.

“What we’re seeing is homelessness takes many shapes and forms, and while we’ve made positive strides overall and within some subpopulations, like veterans, youths, and families with children, there’s still a lot of work to be done to provide safe, affordable housing for all Michiganders,” said Eric Hufnagel, executive director for Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness.

Other key findings from the report include:

The number of homeless persons considered chronically homeless in 2019 was 6,625, and nearly 57% of those were Black.

More than 40% of the homeless population has a long term mental or physical health condition.

Formerly incarcerated individuals are 10 times more likely to experience homelessness than the general population.

The average monthly income for a person experiencing homelessness is $662.

“The findings from this report illustrate an incredibly complex issue that will require creative thinking at multiple levels of our state and local governments to solve,” said Kelly Rose, chief housing solutions officer and chair of the Michigan Interagency Council on Homelessness. “It’s not enough to simply be committed to ending homelessness because there is no one-size-fits-all solution – which is why the findings in this report are so critical. They will help us understand the factors contributing to homelessness in different subpopulations and create solutions to address these issues head-on.”

To download a full copy of the 2019 Ending Homelessness in Michigan Annual report, click here.