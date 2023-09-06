More than 80 guns removed from Lansing streets in three months, police say. (Lansing Police Dept.)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police say it has removed more than 80 illegal firearms from city streets over the last two months.

In social media posts the department wrote, “When we told you we take gun crime seriously, WE MEANT IT!” This comes about a month after city officials including the mayor and police chief held a joint news conference about recent violent crime in Lansing.

The social media post goes on to state, “Let it be known to those who possess illegal firearms: We will find you, and we will arrest you! #KeepingLansingSafe is our number one priority and we will continue to work hard for the citizens of this city.”