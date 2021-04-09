More wildfires expected on west coast after record year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WLNS) – California officials are saying that the state suffered its worst wildfire season of all-time.

Unfortunately, it could be worse this year due to increasing drought conditions and higher-than-normal temperatures.

According to the national drought monitor, approximately 90% of the state is going through a dry spell with multiple brittle months that have accumulated since October.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom put together a $536 million funding package to improve fire prevention projects.

Officials say, the money will go towards hiring more fire manpower, purchasing more mechanical equipment and developing vegetation operations that will keep fires at a minimum.

In the past year, California’s wildfires tore apart more than four million acres.

State lawmakers are now in the process of putting aside about one billion dollars for wildfire prevention.