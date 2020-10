Security Software Company, MacAfee has released its annual list of the world’s most dangerous celebrities.

Now, these people are not actually dangerous, but searching them online can lead to malware and other computer viruses.

The number one most dangerous celebrity? Anna Kendrick.

Number two is Sean “P-ddy”Combs followed by Blake Lively.

A few others that are being used by hackers include: Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake.