JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Today is Martin Luther King Jr. day and due to COVID-19, many groups are celebrating virtually this year including those associated at Jackson College.

The theme for the event is hope, inspire and believe.

Keynote speaker Rejji Hayes will be on hand to speak words of encouragement.

The 2021 MLK Medal of Service Award will also be given to local musical legend, Benny Poole.

The online event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.