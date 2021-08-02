Most votes will be by absentee ballots

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan primary election is less than 24 hours away.
Voters will decide mayoral races in Lansing and Jackson, along with several other local communities
There are also local millages on the ballots.
If you would like to vote absentee, it’s not too late.
Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says that nearly 8,000 people have voted so far.
He says more than 11,000 absentee ballots have been sent out and they’re still waiting for more than 3,000 to be turned in. If you’re one of those people there’s still time.
Swope says there are 15 drop boxes throughout the city where you can return your absentee ballot.
Voting will be open from 7 a-m to 8 p-m tomorrow.
In order for your vote to be counted, you must get your ballot in by 8.
The city clerk says they are not expecting long lines or many in-person voters for the city primaries.
Swope says even if you haven’t registered to vote yet… There’s still time.
“If you lived in the city for 30 days we now have up to same-day registration here in Michigan. For that, you do have to come in person at our city hall office or our South Washington office, but it’s not too late to register to vote .”
For those who plan to vote at a polling place, Swope says they will sanitize their voting stations and provide PPE for those who want it.