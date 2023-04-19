HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) – A motel in Howell is being transformed into an opportunity for people struggling with housing.

“We don’t have any kind of shelter in Livingston county we don’t have any kind of short-term housing,” said Eileen Zilch.

Zilch is the director of Community Catalysts, and purchased space on Grand River Avenue in Howell last year.

Since then, they’ve been working to convert the motel into a more than 5,000-square-foot option for affordable, transitional housing.

“I received multiple phone calls from people saying how quickly can you get this transitional housing up and running because it’s desperately needed in the community,” said Zilch.

It’s called Bethel Suites and will provide 14 apartment-style units for reduced cost as well as

free job coaching, mental health services, community dinners and work placement programs.

The $1.5 million project is funded primarily through loans and donations.

Zilch said they have a waiting list for over 20 people already, and some families are set to move in as soon as next week.

The end goal is to get them stable enough to move out as soon as possible. Bethel Suites will have an official ribbon cutting on May 18.

Community Catalysts is looking to start on projects to provide more permanent housing in the area as well.