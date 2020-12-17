Mother from Lansing asks for help after the death of her son

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dorresa said it was like any other day with her son, Savon.

“He was like, ‘Mom, I need you to take me to a couple places.’ I said, ‘You always got somewhere extra to go,’ ” Dorresa said.

She dropped Savon off to get a new state I.D.

“He went in, you know. Told me, ‘ I love you.’ I told him I loved him back,” Dorresa said.

That was the last time she saw her son alive. Savon was murdered that same day. His death was labeled suspicious but investigators later changed it to a homicide.

The person responsible for his death hasn’t been arrested.

“He was laying on his stomach and that knife was still in him,” Dorresa said.

When talking about her son, Dorresa said their love ran deep.

Dorresa said Savon took after her in a lot of ways. One of those ways was how much he gave to others.

“He was a mama’s boy. He was! He was a mama’s boy so I know a lot of his traits came from me,” Dorresa said.

Savon left behind twins. Dorresa has a GoFundMe page. The money is going towards Savon’s funeral costs.