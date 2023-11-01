LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman who was charged with second degree murder in the death of her 4-year-old son in Lake Lansing in March 2022, have been sentenced to one year in jail and three years probation.

Claire Elizabeth Powers accepted a plea deal Wednesday after she entered a no contest plea to charges of involuntary manslaughter. No contest pleas are not an admission of guilt, but are in treated as a guilty plea for sentencing purposes.

Powers and her son Liam were kayaking on Lake Lansing on March 29, 2022. The kayak overturned and her son was recovered from the lake and transported to Sparrow, where he was subsequently declared dead.

She was charged in January with second degree murder, and had a competency exam in February. She was determined mentally fit to stand trial.