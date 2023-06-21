SCIOTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A fatal car crash Tuesday night killed two Laingsburg teenagers and injured two others, leaving a devastating impact on the community.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened last night at about 10, near a bridge on on Colby Lake Road near Tyrell Road.

State troopers say the 16-year-old driver, who passed away, lost control of his Ford pickup and crashed into a tree, before the pickup caught on fire.

Karen Schneeberger is the mother of 13-year-old Keegan Schneeberger, who passed away in the crash last night, and 15-year-old Ethan Schneeberger, who survived the crash.

The two other passengers, who survived, were in the back seat. They were a 16-year-old girl, and 15-year-old Ethan.

Karen recalled the moment she arrived at the scene last night.

“I drove out there as fast as I could. Upon arrival, there was a whole bunch of police cars, fire trucks, ambulances. It was a very chaotic scene. And instantly, I knew it wasn’t a very good scene. And I started screaming my kids’ names and none of them were responding,” Karen said.

“And then a few minutes later, my oldest son, Ethan, he called out my name and he came towards me. And I asked him, ‘What happened? Where’s everybody? Where’s your brother? Where’s your brother?’ And he said, ‘My brother is still stuck in the truck.’ And just by looking at the truck, it was fatal. But I still had my hopes.”

Karen says that 15-year-old Ethan was discharged from the hospital today, bruised and shaken up after witnessing the deaths of his brother and his best friend.

On The Dairy Den’s Facebook page, a post mentions the four local teenagers in the crash.

“Our community suffered great losses last night,” a community member wrote in the post.

“Please join in a community fundraiser to help [the families].”