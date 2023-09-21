LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The mother of a Howell toddler has been charged with a felony after the child’s death by an accidental shooting in June, WHMI reports.

The 41-year-old Howell woman, who has not yet been identified, is charged with second-degree child abuse for allegedly failing to secure the firearm that caused the 2-year-old’s death.

The father of the toddler is a Dearborn police officer.

The child’s death happened just a few months after Michigan passed new safe storage laws that require guns to be locked and secured from children in the home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearm injuries are the number one cause of death in American children.