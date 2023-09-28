LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The 41-year-old mother of a Howell toddler who died in an alleged accidental shooting in has been arraigned on a single felony count of second-degree child abuse, media partner WHMI reported Wednesday.

Tonya Lacey, 41, of Howell, was arraigned Wednesday on the felony count in the 53rd District Court in Howell, WHMI said. A $10,000 bond has been set, and the court has ordered Lacey not to possess or purchase a firearm or other weapon while her criminal case is pending.

Lacey allegedly failed to secure the gun that led to the 2-year-old’s accidental death in June this year. The father of the toddler is a Dearborn police officer.

The child’s death happened just a few months after Michigan passed new safe storage laws that require guns to be locked and secured from children in the home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearm injuries are the number one cause of death in American children.

6 News will provide further updates in this case as they become available.