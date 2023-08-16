Police say Amber Arnett of Lansing has been missing since June 25. (Photo/LPD)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been almost two months since 39-year-old Amber Arnett of Lansing disappeared.

Today, her family and friends got together to look for her–and police say they need the public’s help. They ask that everyone be on the lookout to help get Amber home.

Amber’s friends and family searched for her all day today.

“Somebody knows something, and I just need that one person to speak up and say, tell me something, just where is she?” said Amber’s mother, Marty Arnett.

Police say 39-year-old Amber was last seen on June 25 near the Dollar Tree on South Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. She was wearing a black tank top and jeans.

She’s 5-feet-4 inches tall, around 150 pounds, with brown hair and dark eyes, her mother said.

A search party was underway today with friends and family, who miss Amber and want answers.

“She’s wicked funny sometimes. She’s good people. She doesn’t deserve to just disappear,” said Marty.

During the search, groups split off to cover different areas around Lansing. They say they never thought they would have to do something like this.

“This started as a group of people saying, Hey, I’ve got a couple hours on Saturday, and it just kind of grew legs. I appreciate everybody that’s come out. It’s overwhelming and humbling. Depending on how many people show up, we ‘ll see what we can get covered,” said Marty.

“Amber, you have a tribe. You’ve got people looking for you. Just come home, and if you can’t, point me in the right direction,” Marty went on to say.

Marty is asking the community to keep their eyes and ears open for anything, and contact Lansing Police with any information. Yes, any information you may have regarding Amber’s disappearance or her whereabouts–call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.