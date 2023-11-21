After a double homicide in Lansing that took place yesterday at Waverly Park Apartments, 6 News spoke to one of the vicitm’s mothers to hear her plea for an end to the violence.

Heather Lamb’s son was 22-year-old Casharie Lamb was at her home just hours before the shooting. Lamb also says her son is expecting a newborn this coming February.

“He was just a loving caring son. with a big heart,” Heather said.

The mother of 4 says it all started on Monday afternoon when her son called her with bad news.

“And my son said ‘momma momma come get me. I just got jumped,’” Lamb said. “So I came, and I said ‘I’m here’, and I wouldn’t let him leave.”

After that, she says he went to help a friend move out of an apartment at Waverly Park when an altercation happened.

Shortly after, she would get another call. This time it was from a family friend, saying that her son had been killed.

“And I just came running and seen him lying there,” Lamb said. “I guess it happened inside and it led to outside my son leaving. And being shot from behind is what I’ve been told. I don’t know.”

His mom says the 22-year-old was just beginning to turn his life around after finding out he would be a father.

“He just got his apartment; he was looking for a job. He was getting his license. Preparing for his son,” Lamb said.

The Lansing Police Department has confirmed two men died after a shooting Monday night in an area of southwest Lansing located in Eaton County. (WLNS)

Lansing police say it looks like Casharie and a 30-year-old man were shot shortly after 5 p.m. Officers say multiple guns were recovered at the scene. There are currently no suspects, and police believe the incident is isolated.

Lamb says her son didn’t know the other victim, but says their family knows many victims of gun violence. With her son being one more, she wants these crimes to stop.

“Stop killing these kids,” Lamb said, through tears.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help, you can contact the Lansing police at (517) 483-6855

The family has set up a go-fund-me to help cover funeral costs.