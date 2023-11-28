LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital City has seen 14 homicides this year. Five of those have happened in the last 10 days. The fourth was the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in front of the Capital Area District Library South Lansing Branch Monday night.

Theresa Martinez adopted Joseph Martinez when he was a small child. Tuesday, her heart was broken thinking of the hole his sudden absence will leave in the family.

“All his brothers and sisters,” says Theresa. “All of his nieces and nephews. And I’m thinking about all the people who loved him. And it’s devastating to see.”

Joseph Martinez, 30, died Monday after being shot shortly after 6 p.m. in the Everett Plaza in Southeast Lansing.

“I loved him,” Theresa tells 6 News. “And love him with all of my heart. His smile was so beautiful. And his sons’ are like that too.”

Theresa tells 6 News she adopted ‘Joe’ when he was 7-years-old. He grew to become a dedicated father of his two boys – ages 5 and 3. She says he worked as chef to provide for the boys.

She is baffled as to why her son was killed.

“It devalues people when you feel that you can take a gun and take someone else’s life,” she says.

A spokesperson for Advance Peace, an organization that works to mentor those in the community with a likelihood of being involved in gun violence, says the recent uptick has a lot to do with perspective.

“For example, if someone believes that there is someone who is out to kill them, my reaction may be to call law enforcement,” says Charles Richardson, strategic manager for Advance Peace. “Their reaction may be ‘do what I can do to protect myself.’ Because I might not think law enforcement or those outside supports are available to me.”

But Richardson says he hopes to keep families like Martnez’ from feeling the pain of grief.

“I would say to the person who did this, it would be a blessing to talk to the police and let them know what’s happened,” Martinez says of the unknown shooter.

Theresa says despite the grief and loss, she is grateful to the people who worked to save her son’s life inside the library Monday night.

Lansing Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting of Joseph Martinez. They ask anyone with information contact Crime Stopper at 517-483 STOP – or the police department at 517-483-4600.