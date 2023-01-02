CLINTON CO, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News has obtained an update to a story from December about a man who died inside a Clinton county jail cell.



His mother says she’ll be filing a lawsuit.

Christopher Fisher, 29, was taken into custody on December 13 for an outstanding warrant.

The next morning, Fisher’s mom got the worst news of her life and almost three weeks later she still does not know how he died.

“There’s a momma bear, and they take her young away and she’s like freaking out and going crazy… that’s how I feel,” said mother Dana Hale.

Hale’s son worked in construction by day and as a musician in his spare time. He was found dead just a day after his arrest.

“He was healthy, nothing wrong with him. So it’s like how did this happen?” said Hale.

Fisher. Photo courtesy Dana Hale.

Michigan State Police pulled Fisher over and arrested him on an outstanding warrant from Washtenaw county.

Fisher was being held at the Clinton County jail waiting to be transferred.

Sheriff’s officials say the next day, an on-site nurse and corrections officer found him unresponsive and performed life-saving measures, but he died in his cell that he shared with four or five other inmates.

Sheriff Sean Dush says he believes his death is related to a medical issue but state police are still investigating.

Autopsy results are expected in the next few weeks.

But for Hale, she’s still left wondering what happened.

“And then part of it is like do I even wanna know? It’s not gonna change nothing. It’s not gonna change anything.”

Even though she’s left to pick up the pieces, she’s glad to have family and friends by her side as she grieves.

“It’s not gonna bring my son back, but maybe it’ll help somebody else’s family, and prevent this from happening again,” said Hale.

Hale’s lawyer says they’re planning to file a lawsuit against Clinton County and anyone else responsible for Fisher’s safety while in custody.

If you want to help his family with funeral costs there is a gofundme link here.